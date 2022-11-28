Danfoss and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers played host for U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (MN-03) for an “I Make America” event Oct 26 at Danfoss’ facility in Eden Prairie.

“I Make America,” AEM’s national grassroots campaign, is the voice of the 2.8 million men and women of the equipment manufacturing industry who make the equipment that build, power and feed the world. Each year, AEM and its member companies host dozens of lawmakers at equipment manufacturing facilities to highlight the policies needed to strengthen U.S. manufacturing and move the industry forward.

