Danfoss and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers played host for U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (MN-03) for an “I Make America” event Oct 26 at Danfoss’ facility in Eden Prairie.
“I Make America,” AEM’s national grassroots campaign, is the voice of the 2.8 million men and women of the equipment manufacturing industry who make the equipment that build, power and feed the world. Each year, AEM and its member companies host dozens of lawmakers at equipment manufacturing facilities to highlight the policies needed to strengthen U.S. manufacturing and move the industry forward.
“One of the great joys of this job is visiting businesses both large and small who are on the leading edge of technological advancements, sustainability, and innovation – and Danfoss was no exception,” Phillips said. “As someone who believes representation begins with listening, the conversations I have in the course of these visits make me a better representative for our community in Washington, DC. From addressing ongoing workforce and supply chain challenges to reexamining our trade and tariff policies, I will continue to be an advocate for those manufacturers like Danfoss who, in addition to developing the solutions necessary to meet the needs of the future, provide good jobs and contribute so much to our local economies.”
While visiting the Eden Prairie site, Phillips toured Danfoss’ R & D Technical Resource Center and Proving Center where he saw firsthand the various applications of components manufactured by Danfoss and tested the company’s Electrohydraulic Steering Subsystem. During the visit, Phillips convened a town hall with Danfoss employees and leadership, where he took questions and discussed the policies he has championed in Congress like the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act and the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, which benefit the equipment manufacturing industry.
“It was a pleasure to host Congressman Phillips and AEM at our Eden Prairie facility. We had the opportunity to demonstrate the importance of our technologies to the industries we serve and the impact we have on our local community, which is a priority for Danfoss. We appreciate AEM’s on-going support for policies that are important to U.S. manufacturers and workforce development,” said Rick Sporrer, President of Danfoss North America.
“AEM is grateful to Congressman Phillips for his consistent leadership on behalf of our industry and for putting policy ahead of politics and delivering bipartisan solutions at a time when it is more important than ever,” said Kip Eideberg, AEM’s senior vice president of government and industry relations. “Thanks to his support for key policy initiatives, the equipment manufacturing industry is better positioned to create more family-sustaining jobs and drive the economy forward. We need more of our elected officials to focus on advancing pro-manufacturing policies that will strengthen domestic manufacturing, bolster supply chains, invest in the American worker and ensure our continued global competitiveness.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.