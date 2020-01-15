Dean Phillips, the U.S. representative for Minnesota’s Third Congressional District, will host his first student essay competition.
Phillips invites all middle and high school students living or attending school in the district to submit a 600-word essay to the competition by Monday, Feb. 17. In the essay prompt, Phillips asks students: Reflect on an unsung hero (living or dead) with a connection to Minnesota who made a positive impact on the lives of others. How did their work impact their community, and why should other people know their story?
Judges will select one winning middle school essay and one winning high school essay. Winners will be invited to present their essays to Phillips and will receive assistance in submitting their pieces for publication in local newspapers.
Students can email their essays to grant.anderla@mail.house.gov or mail them to the Office of Congressman Dean Phillips, 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55305.
For more information, visit phillips.house.gov/essaycompetition.
