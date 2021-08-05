Rep. Patty Acomb (DFL – Minnetonka) and Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL – Wayzata) are hosting a town hall dedicated to education on Tuesday, August 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The lawmakers will discuss efforts to ensure every Minnesotan has a world-class education. Community members will have opportunities to share questions, ideas, and feedback.

Participants are invited to bring donations for ResourceWest, an organization that provides school supplies to local students. A list of most-needed and requested supplies is available at https://www.resourcewest.org/back-to-school/.

WHAT: Education Town Hall

WHO: Rep. Patty Acomb, Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart, and interested community members

WHEN: Tuesday, August 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Gro Tonka Park, 17003 Prospect Place, Minnetonka, MN 55391

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments