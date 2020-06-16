Rachel Buelow has experienced change since reopening her skin clinic amid COVID-19. Buelow is the owner of Rachel’s Skin Care in downtown Excelsior, which reopened June 1.
Buelow was in tears on one of her first days back because of all the new guidelines and precautions. She is constantly wondering if she sanitized something correctly or is doing everything right, she said.
Buelow does advanced practice services. One of her colleagues is a nurse injector who does Botox and fillers. The other colleague does facials, eyebrow shaping and tinting.
New Protocols
Buelow is used to seeing 10 to 12 clients a day. Because of capacity limits and the sharing of spaces, she sees about 4 clients a day.
When clients arrive, they can’t wait in the lobby. They have to call or text and wait outside or in their car. When they do come in they have to wear a mask, have their temperature checked, sanitize their hands and sign a consent form.
Clients are informed of the check-in protocol so they know what to expect. Buelow said she feels like she is invading their privacy, adding that she never pictured herself asking people for their temperature and if they’ve had symptoms.
The lobby usually has fresh flowers, magazines, business cards and retail items on the shelves. Now, it’s empty, Buelow said. Checkout is now completely touch-less.
Her work requires very close contact with clients. She has to wear a mask, face shield and goggles. Typically, clients have to remove their mask for treatments, she said. She allows for 30 minutes between clients to sanitize and uses disposable bedding.
To limit exposure time, treatments aren’t longer than 30 minutes. She doesn’t usually require much more time than that, but a lot of skincare treatments involve conversation and education as well as some relaxation. These elements are eliminated now, she said.
Her greatest fear is that clients won’t be honest about their health and being exposed to COVID-19, she said. She hopes that her clients will wait out their treatments rather than coming in and exposing the clinic to the virus.
Client’s thoughts
Buelow builds personal relationships with the people who come to see her. She doesn’t even like to call them clients, she said. Their support has been phenomenal, she said, adding they’ve been understanding of what her business has gone through in the last couple of months.
“No one’s going anywhere,” Buelow said.
About 80% of her clients are excited to come back in. As early as April, clients asked when she would be back and if they could get on her schedule, she said. Of the people who’ve already come in, some are laid back with the situation and happy to be back, while others are more cautious, she added. Her schedule is booked through August and she hasn’t even re-booked everyone.
The new normal challenges
Buelow said it is difficult and uncomfortable to wear the gear for a long time. It’s hard to breathe in the mask and her glasses fog up. She worries she isn’t giving her best service.
Her stress level is much higher than normal, she said. She fears for the well-being of her family and keeping them safe.
“I have four other bodies here to worry about at home,” Buelow said.
A highlight is having loyal clients who are willing to come in and support her business, despite a pandemic, she said. She hopes people are trusting of her and return to see her, she added.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
