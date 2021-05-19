The city of Eden Prairie is partnering with People Reaching Out to People to distribute Community Development Block Grant funds to prevent homelessness.
Grants serve low-income households by easing the burden of past-due rent so residents in need can focus on other aspects of financial recovery.
Call PROP at 952-937-9120 to learn more and apply.
RentHelpMN
Minnesota Housing’s new program, RentHelpMN, is accepting applications for assistance with past-due rent and utilities dating back to March 13, 2020.
To check eligibility and apply for RentHelpMN, visit RentHelpMN.org or call 211.
The 211 helpline has dedicated multilingual staff available to answer questions about RentHelpMN Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.