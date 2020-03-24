Several cities in the Sun Sailor coverage area are reminding residents to not flush any other products, other than toilet paper, as they may cause sewer backups.
This from Plymouth's Twitter feed:
Please do not flush cleaning wipes, baby wipes (even if they say "flushable"), paper towels, napkins or sanitary items down the toilet. These items clog the sewer system – and cause backups into homes. Throw the items in the trash & do not flush anything other than toilet paper.
