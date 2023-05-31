In memory of St. Louis Park resident George Floyd, about 50 students gathered in the St. Louis Park High School auditorium on May 25, three years after his murder by Minneapolis Police outside of Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Students reflected on Floyd’s life and the aftermath. Floyd’s murder contributed to the nationwide dialogue about police violence. Student leaders in SOAR (Students Organized for Anti-Racism) planned the memorial event with a mission to empower students of all races to become catalysts for change through racial equity, according to the group. Peers were invited to engage in a meaningful conversation about racism, performative activism, and how they continue to move forward. Students question asked peers if they changed their profile photos to black squares, leading to considerations about the benefits and consequences of social media during civil and human rights movements. Some students shared beliefs that using the black squares helped show solidarity while other students felt that many people who identified as allies followed through with little action. After wrapping up the discussion, students observed a period of silence to mark the amount of time that George Floyd had been restrained beneath an officer’s knee. Once the time passed, students left in silence and returned to class. (Submitted photos courtesy of St. Louis Park Public Schools)

