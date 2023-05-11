Hopkins poet Dan Hendrickson is saying goodbye to poetry – and to his longtime pseudonym, Henry Rifle – with an anthology of poems from previous chapbooks called “Henry Rifle’s Greatest Hits: Silver Bullets and Random Misfires – The Capital Record Years.”

A book release party is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the American Legion in Hopkins, beginning with a musical performance by Eric Kalenze and a reading following. The show is free and open to the public.

