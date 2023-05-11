Hopkins poet Dan Hendrickson is saying goodbye to poetry – and to his longtime pseudonym, Henry Rifle – with an anthology of poems from previous chapbooks called “Henry Rifle’s Greatest Hits: Silver Bullets and Random Misfires – The Capital Record Years.”
A book release party is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the American Legion in Hopkins, beginning with a musical performance by Eric Kalenze and a reading following. The show is free and open to the public.
“It’s all a bit tongue-in-cheek,” said Hendrickson, who began writing comedic poetry in 1998. “But the fact of it is, both myself and the pseudonym I’ve used have reached a logical stopping point. Even I’m surprised by how easy it is to say goodbye.”
According to Hendrickson, the persona Henry Rifle was invented in the late 90s as a mechanism to express things he wasn’t secure enough to write under his own name. By adopting a slightly edgier persona and pulling on a pair of prescription sunglasses, he found an inner confidence that led him to self-publish three chapbooks of comedic poetry: “Shooting Gallery,” “Bullet Train” and “A Bullet West.” From 1998-2002, Hendrickson gained experience as a comic and stage performer, earning an underground following in Fargo, North Dakota, where he lived at the time.
Henry Rifle’s Greatest Hits is a compilation of the writer’s favorite work contained in those first three chapbooks. It is published in conjunction with Flat Sole Studio, an independent St. Paul publishing house.
The book is available online and at Cream and Amber in Hopkins.
