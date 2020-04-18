Relay for Life for Robbinsdale Schools event will be virtual

The Relay for Life of Robbinsdale Area Schools event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 1. However, the event will be a bit different due to COVID-19.
“We made the tough decision to host our event virtually,” Abby Blumer, the event chair from Armstrong High School told the Robbinsdale School Board during April 6 board meeting.
The event will be broadcast on Instagram and Facebook live, said Orla White, the event chair from Cooper High School.
White got involved with Relay for Life because of losing family members to cancer.
“I find comfort in the action of celebrating the lives of those diagnosed with cancer,” she said. While remembering the lives lost, “we are also doing something in our community to help those diagnosed in the future,” she added.
A national Relay for Life fundraising competition was held for schools. The relays had 72 hours to bring in as much money as possible, White said. Robbinsdale Schools raised more money than any other high school or college in the nation during that period of time, she said.
“During these unprecedented times, look at these leaders,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said.
White and Blumer are both seniors this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused classes and milestone events to be canceled.
“We are missing out on a lot of lasts, which is unfortunate, but our event is ultimately for those fighting cancer,” White said.
Survivors who would be in attendance have compromised immune systems, White said, adding “we couldn’t, in good continence, invite them to an event where they would be at risk.”
Other options they weighed were to postpone the event to the summer or completely cancel it, Blumer said, adding that hosting it virtually was the best alternative.
“I’m nervous since we have never done this before,” Blumer said. But, she is excited for the virtual event. “I know it will turn out well since we have so much support from our community,” she added.
Anyone in the community can tune in to hear survivors and caregivers share their stories, White said. There will be a luminaria ceremony backed by music provided by Armstrong graduates.
There will be upbeat activities such as trivia games and some Cooper seniors will lead Zumba to hopefully get everyone up and excited, White said.
There will be a silent auction. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society and will help someone fighting cancer, Blumer said.
The event organizers are still looking for survivors who would like to share their stories, a caregiver speaker and continued fundraising.
“If you are a survivor or know a survivor, we would love to hear about your journey,” Blumer said.
The board members thanked the students for their work and the ability to turn the event around quickly, making it available virtually.
Boardmembers Helen Bassett, John Vento, Pam Lindberg and Sam Sant shared how their families have been affected by cancer.
“As you’ve heard from all the directors, this is close to all of our hearts and touches everybody,” Chair David Boone said.
Get more information at secure.acsevents.org or facebook.com/281Relay4Life.
