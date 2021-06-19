Registration is open in St. Louis Park for National Night Out, which is set Tuesday, Aug. 3.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event aimed at creating safer, more connected neighborhoods and communities and building police-community partnerships. The St. Louis Park police, fire and operations departments will attend many of the National Night Out parties. Registration is open until Tuesday, July 27, to request street closures and attendance by police or others. Visit stlouispark.org/national-night-out for information and a registration form.

