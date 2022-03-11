An online version of the St. Louis Park spring-summer parks and recreation brochure is available at stlouispark.org/parks-rec.

Printed brochures will arrive in mailboxes in mid-March. Online and in-person registration opens 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.

During the online checkout process, registrations in carts will be held for 15 minutes. If they have not been fully checked out in that time, registrations will be released to others.

