Registration for the winter Eden Prairie Parks and Recreation programs opened Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Here are the steps for registering:
• Visit edenprairie.org/Register for everything you need to know
• Log-in/create an account and begin a search for programs
• Click “Add to Wish list” to keep track of the programs for which you’d like to register.
Following those steps, log in, open your wish list and select “Add to Cart” to check out.
Prefer to browse through the printed program brochure? A preview of the parks and recreation program brochure is available as a PDF online at edenprairie.org/. Search for the parks and recreation program.
The program booklet is also being sent via the U.S. mail. It has been redesigned in a simplified, user-friendly format that will conserve environmental resources and save money.
Info: edenprairie.org/city-government/departments/parks-and-recreation, or 952-949-8300
