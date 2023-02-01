Minnetonka police will host an online community engagement forum at 6 p.m. Feb. 8. Feedback will help police better meet the needs of the community. The police and fire departments are currently undergoing a comprehensive operations and staffing assessment called the Safe and Healthy Community project led by Citygate Associates, LLC.

The online forum will be held on Zoom. It will include opportunities for participants to share written comments and ask questions. Attendees can provide input at any time at safeandhealthyminnetonka@citygateassociates.com. Individual comments or sender information will not be publicly disclosed. Information received will be used anonymously in the aggregated reporting to compare to existing and needed police services in Minnetonka.

Tags

Load comments