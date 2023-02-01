Minnetonka police will host an online community engagement forum at 6 p.m. Feb. 8. Feedback will help police better meet the needs of the community. The police and fire departments are currently undergoing a comprehensive operations and staffing assessment called the Safe and Healthy Community project led by Citygate Associates, LLC.
The online forum will be held on Zoom. It will include opportunities for participants to share written comments and ask questions. Attendees can provide input at any time at safeandhealthyminnetonka@citygateassociates.com. Individual comments or sender information will not be publicly disclosed. Information received will be used anonymously in the aggregated reporting to compare to existing and needed police services in Minnetonka.
The goal of public input is to continue the practice of community engagement and guide public safety services in support of Minnetonka’s strategic profile. Through this forum, individuals, community groups, and institutions can add clarity and provide local input on:
- Service experiences you may have had with the Minnetonka Police Department
- Essential services you believe the Minnetonka Police Department should provide
- Services and future programs that need to be added to Minnetonka Police Department or moved to other community-based stakeholder groups
