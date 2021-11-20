The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55-plus Driver Discount Courses 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

The four-hour refresher courses allow drivers who have previously completed an eight-hour course to maintain an auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses must be completed every three years.

A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center-certified instructor will discuss defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.  The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24. For more information or to register, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.

