The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55-plus Driver Discount Courses 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
The four-hour refresher courses allow drivers who have previously completed an eight-hour course to maintain an auto insurance discount. Four-hour refresher courses must be completed every three years.
A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center-certified instructor will discuss defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24. For more information or to register, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.