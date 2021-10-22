The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a four-hour 55-plus driver discount refresher course 1-5 p.m. Nov. 10, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
Courses are also available online at www.driverdiscountprogram.com.
The refresher course helps drivers continue to qualify for a discount on auto insurance. An instructor will provide defensive-driving tips, relay information about changes in laws and vehicle technology and discuss traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24.
For more information or to register, visit www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
