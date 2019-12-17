Motorists using the ramp from westbound U.S. Highway 12 to County Road 101 (Central Avenue) in Wayzata are not allowed to turn right on a red light between 3-6 p.m. beginning Dec. 10, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Electronic signs will be lit during the time that right turns on red are prohibited.
According to MnDOT, the no right turn on red status will balance concerns at Hollybrook Road about access to County Road 101 with the signal operation from the westbound ramp to County Road 101.
MnDOT will continue to monitor traffic in the area and could further adjust the turning restriction.
MnDOT and Hennepin County rebuilt the County Road 101 bridge over Highway 12 this year. The bridge opened Nov. 17 with additional turn lanes, wider sidewalks, resurfaced ramps, improved access and new signals.
