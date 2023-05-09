Red Cow is planning to open a new restaurant location this fall in Wayzata.
The restaurant was founded by Luke Shimp in 2013 with a menu that features burgers, sandwiches and salads paired with an expansive list of beer, wine and cocktails.
Shimp, owner of Red Cow and Red Rabbit restaurants and Moonshot Wine, is preparing the new location at 881 Lake St. N. at the Promenade of Wayzata. This will be the sixth Red Cow location and eighth restaurant overall for Shimp.
“This is an exciting project for us. We just celebrated 10 years as a company and this will be our first location in the suburbs,” Shimp said.
Marc Nanne of JLL Minneapolis sourced the location, Studio M Architects and Boelter-Premier are handling the interior design and Zeman Construction will complete the buildout. The space is 4,800 square feet and will include 18 seats at the bar and 20 seats on the patio.
Guests can expect the same Red Cow food menu at the Wayzata location and a drink menu from beverage director and co-owner Ian Lowther that will include 30 beers on tap, 28 wines by the glass and a curated cocktail program.
Red Cow has additional brick and mortar locations in Rochester, St. Paul, Minneapolis (North Loop, Uptown and 50th & France) as well as satellite locations at MSP Airport and Target Field.
“As a company, we’ve experienced a lot of growth and evolution over the last decade, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for Red Cow,” Shimp said.
