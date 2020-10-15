Community members interested in improving recycling and promoting waste reduction are asked to consider joining the City of St. Louis Park’s Recycling Champions program.
They can serve as an ambassador in the community by sharing information and volunteering at events. All city residents are welcome to participate.
The next online training will be 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. To participate, RSVP to recycling@stlouispark.org or call 952-924-2187 and include name, email, phone number and neighborhood in the message.
