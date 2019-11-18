Minnetonka city officials will conduct a recount Tuesday, Nov. 26, due to the close election for the council seat in Ward 3.
The results from the Nov. 5 election showed Bradley Schaeppi won over incumbent Mike Happe by three votes. Official results showed Schaeppi with 878 votes (49.97%) and Happe with 875 votes (49.8%).
Because the margin between was closer than 0.5%, Happe was able to request a publicly-funded recount.
“I had many supporters urge me to request a recount, simply because the margin was so close,” Happe said. “With a difference of just three votes, it seems appropriate to make sure that each ballot was counted correctly.”
The recount will start at 8:30 a.m. in council chambers at the Minnetonka Community Center (14600 Minnetonka Blvd.) with anticipated completion by the afternoon. Schaeppi and Happe (or a representative on their behalf) can then challenge any ballot. Results will be posted online at sailor.mnsun.com.
– Compiled by Kristen Miller.
