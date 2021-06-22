The Reading Corps and Math Corps are seeking a reading tutor for the 2021-22 school year for the Perspectives Early Connections Program in St. Louis Park.
Overall, Reading Corps and Math Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors for Minnesota schools. With new health and safety protocols in place, Reading Corps and Math Corps are preparing for tutors to support students in-person this fall.
All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus extra money to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to a child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits including free health insurance and child care assistance.
Applicants can opt to begin in August, October or January for many of the positions. The application deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 11, to begin at the end of that month. Anyone interested may apply at readingandmath.org or by calling 866-859-2825.
Reading Corps and Math Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said. “Tutors create a connection with kids that is vital to learning. Not only do most students flourish academically from tutoring, but they also build their confidence and are more engaged in all facets of school. Our goal is to help more than 30,000 students succeed this year.”
