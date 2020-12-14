In a normal year, Minnetonka-based Reach for Resources would plan dozens of activities for those with disabilities and mental health challenges to come together.
“Many of the people we serve also have underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID. But, that doesn’t mean they can simply be left behind,” said Kate Bottiger, executive director of the nonprofit that supports individuals with disabilities and mental illness.
When COVID-19 came, the organization’s staff put their minds to work to make sure the community they serve stays connected.
“Our mission is to provide individualized services that maximize independence, promote community involvement, and improve physical and mental well-being,” said Bottiger. “COVID turned our world upside down. We are a high-touch, interactive, individualized service provider and a bulk of our programs had to come to a halt.”
Bottiger brought the staff together and started coming up with new ideas. Emily Orr, director of adaptive recreation, helped revamp the programs. One thing Reach does is provide adaptive sports for those with disabilities.
“At Reach, we understand that physical activity is a key component to personal and mental health,” said Bottiger. “We had to look at delivering those opportunities differently.” So Reach, moved away from the team activities and in-person activities to virtual events. “We know people miss their sports, but we have also heard great feedback from people that have found a new love for dance, or other forms of exercise. It isn’t perfect, but people are moving and staying active and that is the goal.”
