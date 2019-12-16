Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, Hopkins will use Rave Mobile Safety as its new emergency notification system. Rave is a free service that allows individuals to sign up for notifications sent from state and local authorities to keep residents informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies. The new notification system replaces Code Red.
“Rave users will receive notifications that will improve safety in our City and help inform residents of potentially lifesaving actions they may need to take in an emergency,” said Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken. “The information sent out by Rave Mobile Safety through emergency notifications allows both residents and first responders to be better informed in an emergency situation.”
All Hopkins residents, community members and travelers who previously registered for emergency alerts with Code Red must register again with Rave to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or voice message.
Registration is available at https://bit.ly/2qGYTN1.
When registering, Rave users are able to identify when and how they want to be alerted and communicated with before, during and after emergencies.
Residents can also download the Smart911 mobile app to sign-up for Rave. The app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user’s location.
Smart911 app users will receive the highest priority National Weather Service alerts, including tornado warnings, flash flood warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings based on their location. Download the Smart911 App on the Apple Store or Google Play or by texting “Smart911” to 67283.
“Rave Mobile Safety allows for critical communication with the public,” said Specken. “We encourage all members of our community to sign up for this service.”
