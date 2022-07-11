The Hopkins Westwind Concert Band will sponsor its annual Raspberry Festival of Bands on Saturday, July 16. Rest in the shade and enjoy live band music in Downtown Park from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m..

The lineup includes: Eden Prairie Community Band (11 a.m.), Shoreview Northern Lights Variety Band (noon), Brio Brass (1 p.m.), Fridley City Band (2 p.m.), Hopkins Westwind Concert Band (3 p.m.).

