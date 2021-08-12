Minnetonka residents will use ranked-choice voting for the first time for mayor and two at-large city council seats this November.

Residents are invited to practice using the RCV method during a mock election event Tuesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-noon at Williston Fitness Center, 14509 Minnetonka Drive.

City elections staff will be on-hand to walk you through the ranked choice voting process and answer questions. Learn more about RCV at minnetonkamn.gov/rankedchoicevoting.

