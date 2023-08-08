1

Paula Ramaley.

Paula Ramaley has announced her candidacy for the Minnetonka City Council, Ward 3 in the fall election. Ward 3 covers the northwestern portion of Minnetonka.

Ramaley is the fourth generation of her family to live in the Minnetonka-Wayzata community since her great-grandfather established the Ramaley (later Minnetonka) Boatworks in 1912.

  

