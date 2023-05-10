theater_red.JPG

A collection of Broadway Junior songs will by performed by young thespians three times. Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18 and 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Performances will be in the Plymouth Middle School cafeteria, 10011 36th Ave. N., Plymouth.

