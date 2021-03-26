St. Louis Park and Metro Blooms are partnering to help homeowners install rain gardens at a lower cost. Up to 30 St. Louis Park homeowners will receive an on-site consultation, rain garden design and installation from Metro Blooms and the Conservation Corps of Minnesota this summer.

Homeowners pay an upfront $50 for their consultation, plus the cost of plants and mulch, averaging between $100 and $200 per rain garden. In addition, the city will reimburse up to 75% of the homeowner’s cost, including the fee to use Metro Blooms. Metro Blooms will order the plants for each rain garden participant; homeowners will be responsible for planting. Applications are due Friday, April 23, with participants selected by Friday, May 14.

Info: bit.ly/RRPgrants

Load comments