Radermacher receives Minnetonka Fire Department’s top honor

At its annual banquet, the Minnetonka Fire Department honored firefighter Kevin Radermacher with the department’s highest honor – the Chief Kenny Johnson Award. Also referred to as the “Firefighter of the Year” award, it’s named for Minnetonka’s founding fire chief who originated the department motto, “Service before self.” Each year a recipient is selected who personifies this important adage, according to a city press release.
Radermacher’s enthusiastic and selfless dedication has benefitted the department – and the community – for 33 years, the release states. He’s known for his calm, efficient approach to difficult situations, and the genuine care he demonstrates each time he responds to a call for service.
