Peggy Bakken recently wrote a guest column comparing 2020 to a roller coaster ride. She is right in that, for COVID-19, the vaccines are beginning and will continue, hopefully reaching the general population by spring 2021. Once people stop getting sick and dying from this contagious disease, there should be some semblance of normalcy returning worldwide. As Bakken put it, the roller coaster will soon be reaching the end of the track.
We have indeed been on a roller coaster ride, but it was fueled by more than COVID-19. Our government’s administration has created a nightmare of one reckless decision after another, all played out on Twitter. Our current president refuses to concede to the winner of the election, claiming widespread fraud with absolutely no proof other than in his mind. The world is watching America like one would watch a comedy series on prime time.
The reason I decided to respond to Bakken’s column is that, without fanfare, she inserted a brief statement about George Floyd’s death. Well, the vaccine will eventually end the pandemic and a new president will take office on Jan. 20, but in the eyes of many, George Floyd was murdered by a police officer, on camera, viewed by the world. His murder was the final straw, for the news had been reporting case after case of police brutality and shootings of our young Black men across the country. George Floyd’s murder was different in that we all saw it unfold and it awakened a serious injustice that has been hanging over the heads of Americans for 400 years.
I am afraid that roller coaster ride is going to last quite a bit longer than planned, and if we run out of track, it will not mean the ride has come to a safe ending. Oh, sure, the pandemic will eventually be brought under control, but we are far from finding normal when it comes to police brutality, racism, the oppression of minorities, and so on. America has a history of racial injustice and the continued and pervasive violence suffered by Black communities, and it needs to be fixed.
White privilege has lasted far too long. Do white people really want to have better opportunities simply because of their skin color? I learned that we work for what we have, and we work hard, and that the reward will be even sweeter. How sweet is it when it is free?
Are we invested in this issue as a community? Drive around our neighborhoods and see the Black Lives Matter signs proudly planted in many yards. Very trendy. But do people know what it means, Black Lives Matter? I mean, don’t all lives matter? Of course, they do! But the name Black Lives Matter is signaling a demand that society value the lives and humanity of Black people as much as it values the lives and humanity of white people.
I realize there is still controversy around the topic of the Black community, much of it ignited by our current administration. But the time has come to find common ground, to have worthy conversations, to discuss cultural differences and commonalities and create a new culture of acceptance and respect.
As I continue, please keep in mind that I am addressing an issue much bigger than St. Louis Park. Our police officers are good at checking their personal biases before they hook on their gun belts, especially as we have become more diverse. Regardless, it is time for that thin blue line to be erased, and for good police officers to come forward when another officer steps out of line. Protect and serve. Excessive force must stop, and they need to hold each other accountable. Sadly, the good officers are grouped with the bad, and morale is affected. But that can change – and they are the ones who can tell us how.
Like Bakken, I remember my first plane ride all those decades ago. It was to Portland, Oregon, and I did not get on any roller coasters. They make me sick. Imagine the sick feeling a Black person gets every time those flashing red lights turn on behind them as they are driving home from work. Imagine how George Floyd felt as he struggled to take his final breath with a police officer’s knee on his neck. It should not be that way.
Linda Trummer is the former outreach coordinator for the Meadowbrook Collaborative in St. Louis Park.
