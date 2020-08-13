A benefit Quilt Fabric Estate Sale will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29, in the parking lot of Muddy Paws Cheesecake, 3359 Gorham Ave., St. Louis Park.
The event will be moved inside the building in the event of rain.
Proceeds will benefit the music program at Aldersgate Methodist Church in St. Louis Park, as well as for research toward the prevention of pancreatic cancer. Masks are required.
From the dozens of boxes of material of the late Sandy Stoneking, former bell choir director at Aldersgate, many yards of measured fabric, such as Moda, Thimbleberries, Hoffman, Bernatex, Debbie Mumm and Civil War brands, will be available.
Also available will be tools, patterns, kits and panels.
“I knew Sandy from a Bible study group but never realized how much of an avid quilter she was,” said Renee Compo, organizer of the event. “Quilters love fabric, and Sandy was no exception. Going through her ‘stash’ has been a lot of fun.”
In preparing for the sale, Compo added, “Sorting through and touching such beautiful material has been a pleasure; thank you, Sandy.”
For additional information, contact Compo at 612-581-4746 or reneebcompo@msn.com.
