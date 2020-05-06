Quarantine Television, a way to engage the community amid COVID-19

The leaders of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce wanted a way to engage the community during COVID-19, when no community events are happening, according to Laura Ivey, a volunteer for the chamber. Ivey is the executive producer of QTV, which does just that. It also raises awareness and funds for the chamber in this time of financial crisis, she said.
Quarantine Television or QTV is an online video production that engages people weekly with the businesses they usually frequent, Ivey said. The people in the videos are familiar faces. Everyone is missing human connection right now, she added. It’s a way to bring people together into one place so it feels less separated.
Business associations such as the chamber are not supported by the CARES Act and are largely left on their own, Ivey said. The chamber generates revenue through events and member dues. Events are non-existent and members are also suffering, she added.
Along with the QTV program are links for donating to the chamber. The chamber leaders know that people don’t have a lot of extra money right now, Ivey said. For those who donate, Olive’s Fresh Pizza is offering $25 gift certificates to the restaurant.
The chamber is also preselling drink tickets for the community events that have beer gardens. People can buy tickets now and use them at future events. It’s a way for the chamber to earn income now so the organization can survive, she said.
“We all enjoy the amazing community events that the chamber puts on,” Ivey said. These are fun ways for the community to come together. But, people might not know there’s a possibility these cannot happen if the community doesn’t help the chamber survive, she added.
The first edition was hosted by Duff Smith, the owner of Olive’s Fresh Pizza. Musical guest Todd Hurst played a few songs and “Sparky” the fire dog mascot from the Excelsior Fire District made a visit.
Smith is a member of the chamber and a friend of Laura Hotvet, the chamber’s executive director. When Hotvet and Jen Weiss, the community relations and membership director, approached him about QTV, participating was a no brainer, he said.
“I’d pretty much walk through fire for them. I think everybody would that’s a part of that community,” he added.
The business owners know what the chamber does, but the organization’s role is not always thought about. For all the community events, chamber officials are behind the scenes working for months in advance, setting things up with the city and obtaining permits and licenses, Smith said.
The episode was about creating awareness of all the things the chamber does and how it binds the community together, he said. It was also to raise awareness that the whole business community needs help. If businesses aren’t around to pay membership dues, the chamber won’t be able to afford to do its work.
“Then we all suffer,” Smith said.
QTV is a way to show the community how they can support in many ways, Smith said. Whether it be a direct donation to the chamber or supporting local shops and restaurants.
In the first episode, Smith also discussed the support Olive’s Fresh Pizza has received with takeout and generous tips for the staff, he said. The tips are pooled go toward a kind of hazard pay for the kitchen staff or toward buying meals for staff from local restaurants, he added.
Smith donated $500 worth of gift certificates to his restaurant. Hopefully, people will give what they can afford and when they do they’ll receive a $25 certificate, he said. He also hopes it will bring people in the door and they will buy a few things or maybe add a bottle of wine to their purchase. Businesses all a little cash strapped, Smith said, adding that for him, the gift certificates were an easy thing to donate to the chamber.
Former WCCO-TV news anchor Don Shelby is an Excelsior resident and will host QTV. People can watch on Facebook Live on the chamber’s page at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. QTV will run through May 22. The episodes will be posted on the chamber’s website and Facebook page, Ivey said.
A variety of businesses will be featured, she said, adding the chamber will highlight nonprofit partners as well. People can expect to hear from Maynards, Steamboat Minnehaha, a food shelf, musical guests and many more. “We try to make it as local as possible,” she said.
It’s been fun getting businesses to do something engaging and unique to their business, Ivey said. “I think they’re enjoying the challenge of it,” she added.
QTV is put together by a team of volunteers. Captivate Media, a communications company out of Golden Valley, helped the chamber with production and editorial services, Ivey added. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without all the volunteers,” she said.
