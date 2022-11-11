In honor of Veterans Day, the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented Quilts of Valor to three deserving Twin Cities veterans of the Vietnam War. 

Each Quilt of Valor recipient is a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, which is awarded to members of the United States military who have been wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy. 

FW10NW_QuiltsOfValor1.jpg

Veteran Philip Perron with Lake Minnetonka DAR Regent Gigi Hickey. (Submitted photo)
FW10NW_QuiltsOfValor2..jpg

Lake Minnetonka DAR Regent Gigi Hickey, left, with Veteran John Sorich III and DAR member Christine Stephansen. (Submitted photo)
FW10NW_QuiltsOfValor3.jpg

Lake Minnetonka DAR Regent Gigi Hickey, left, with Veteran Joseph Coopet and DAR Member Christine Stephansen. (Submitted photo)

Tags

Load comments