Greg Pulles has announced his candidacy for election in Senate District 44, which includes Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland. He has lived in Plymouth for 27 years. Currently retired, Pulles worked most of his career with TCF bank.
“As a lifelong Minnesotan, I have deep ties to our community. I have served as General Counsel, Secretary and Vice Chairman of TCF Bank, Treasurer and then Chair for the board of the Annual Catholic Services Appeal for the Archdiocese, school board member, charitable fundraiser, and volunteer. I am now retired with plenty of zip, energy, and vision for what our future holds and I’m seeking to serve in the Minnesota State legislature. In a world with so much political grandstanding and division, I am running so we can pull together and achieve real change on common ground for our citizens and communities,” Pulles said in his announcement.
Pulles wants to focus on reducing the carbon footprint through efficient and reliable energy sources, ensuring everyone has access to affordable, quality health care, closing the achievement gap for children of color in schools and reining in government growth and spending.
He attended the University of Minnesota for both his undergraduate and law degrees. While at the law school, he was an editor of the Law Review. He worked for TCF for 26 years, helped start the nonprofits Friends of Ascension – which raises money for the school which serves primarily children of color – and Friends of Education – which sponsors charter schools.
Pulles and his wife Michelle have seven children and three grandchildren. They are members of the Holy Name of Jesus Christ in Medina where he sings in the choir.
Info: pullesforsenate.org
