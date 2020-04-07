As the public continues to take measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19, scammers are deploying new tactics to capitalize on anxieties amid the pandemic.
According to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rise across the state, scammers are increasingly preying on the public by attempting to trick them into revealing sensitive personal or financial information – and in some cases trying to sell them bogus products or unproven treatments.
“As we come together to combat COVID-19, Minnesotans need to be just as vigilant about protecting their pocketbooks from scammers as they are about keeping themselves and their communities healthy,” Ellison said.
The state’s attorney general said some of the emerging scams include emails from people impersonating government agencies such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in hopes the recipient will click on a link, which then downloads malicious software that gives the scammer access to personal or financial information. Other scammers might use fake texts or social media posts to deceptively solicit “donations” for victims of the virus. There have also been reports of websites selling bogus products, fake COVID-19 vaccines and other unproven treatments.
Also showing up are phishing scams where thieves attempt to steal personal or financial account information by sending deceptive electronic messages – such as an email, instant message, or pop-up window from what appears to be a trusted institution or company – that trick the recipient into disclosing account information or other personal information.
According to the state’s attorney general, there is also a risk that scammers will try to take advantage of the generosity of people by tricking them into donating to causes that claim to help COVID-19 patients or others impacted by the pandemic.
“At this extraordinary time, we’re more inclined than ever to help others. That’s a noble impulse and the best of who we are — but we also have to be careful,” Ellison said. “I’m asking every Minnesotan to exercise caution when donating to charitable causes that claim to help with the COVID-19 outbreak. We all want to make sure that our money goes to people who will use to do right by people, not to line their own pockets.”
Ellison’s office is providing Minnesotans with these tips and resources for spotting emerging COVID-19 scams:
• Don’t click on website links or download files from unknown sources.
• Get updated information directly from government agencies. To stay informed about COVID-19, visit websites for the Minnesota Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at health.state.mn.us or cdc.gov. The Minnesota Department of Health also has a COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3902.
• Ignore online offers for “miracle” health products, treatments or vaccinations.
• Do research before donating to a nonprofit or charity, and never make a donation by money-wire, paying cash or purchasing gift cards. To learn more about tips for researching charities, visit the attorney general’s “Charities Information for the Public” webpage at ag.state.mn.us/Charity/Donors.asp
• Report suspected scams to the state’s attorney general’s office online or by calling 651-296-3353.
Seniors remain one of the most targeted groups for certain types of scams.
According to the Better Business Bureau, seniors have reported receiving text messages from scammers posing as the U.S. Department of Health about taking a mandatory online COVID-19 test in order to receive their stimulus check. Others are reporting they’ve received emails telling them to click on a link to claim their payment.
The bureau is reminding people to not respond to any text, email or phone call from an unfamiliar sender, even it looks official, as many of these schemes involve someone impersonating a respected agency or government entity, like the Social Security Administration or police, insisting a potential victim act immediately or face consequences.
Leaders with the bureau are encouraging seniors to reach out for advice from a family member, neighbor or a trusted organization for advice. Research shows that individuals who are living alone, widowed or those feeling isolated from others are more likely to engage with and lose money to scammers.
To learn more about COVID-19 scams, visit bbb.org/coronavirus. To review reports of scams in the area, visit bbb.org/ScamTracker.
— Compiled by Jason Jenkins
