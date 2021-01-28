People for PSEO will host a free webinar at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, on post-secondary enrollment options and other programs that allow Minnesota high school students to earn free college credits.
PSEO is a state-run program that enables 10th, 11th and 12th-grade students to enroll in college courses and earn college credits. People for PSEO is a nonprofit organization with a mission to educate families and high school students on the post-secondary education options program.
The webinar will include information on dual credit options in Minnesota, how PSEO works and feature a panel of current and alumni PSEO students. Participants will have an opportunity to ask additional questions.
To register, go here: https://forms.gle/hemSTgY4EVsRkDUm8
