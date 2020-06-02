Rep. Laurie Pryor, DFL-Minnetonka, announces her re-election campaign for House District 48A, which includes portions of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. She is endorsed by the party.
“It has been an honor to serve our community in St. Paul these past four years,” Pryor said. “I have a proven record of working across the aisle to pass legislation that advances the greater good. Minnesota faces unprecedented challenges, and I am seeking another term so that I can continue to provide thoughtful, common-sense leadership to protect our communities and our economy.”
Pryor was first elected to the State House in 2016, she has adopted safe communities, economic development and dynamic schools as the pillars of her service. She currently serves on a number of committees including the Higher Education Finance and Policy Division (vice chair), Early Childhood Finance and Policy Division, and Education Finance Division. She lives in Minnetonka with her husband, Jon. Her three children, their spouses and seven grandchildren all live in Minnesota.
During Pryor’s second term, she worked to pass legislation addressing health and safety, including the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, which tackles the insulin affordability crisis, and the Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act to bring down the cost of prescription drugs.
“In this past term, we passed important legislation to keep our elections safe and secure,” Pryor added. “But we need to do more. As Minnesotans look to cast their ballots this fall, we must ensure everyone is able to safely exercise their right to vote. That means making improvements to our polling places, but it also means enabling vulnerable Minnesotans to vote by mail.”
Pryor recognizes that the best way to protect the health and safety of Minnesotans is to seek out expert guidance and make evidence-based decisions. She has been involved in COVID-19-related briefings and has worked closely with legislative leadership to develop plans and responses to the pandemic.
“This virus is not going away on its own,” she explained. “We need to take a steady, science-driven approach as we attempt to protect the lives of Minnesotans while reopening our economy. This isn’t a time for partisan politics. It’s a time for level-headed, serious leadership.”
