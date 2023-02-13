People Reaching Out to People announced its popular “Empty Bowls” event is returning to in-person this year on Feb. 21 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church located at 13600 Technology Drive in Eden Prairie. The event runs 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 7 p.m. for dinner.

According to a press release, the theme of this year’s 11th annual Empty Bowls is “Everybody Eats” to raise awareness and funding to combat hunger, housing and employment insecurity in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen.

