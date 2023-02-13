People Reaching Out to People announced its popular “Empty Bowls” event is returning to in-person this year on Feb. 21 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church located at 13600 Technology Drive in Eden Prairie. The event runs 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 7 p.m. for dinner.
According to a press release, the theme of this year’s 11th annual Empty Bowls is “Everybody Eats” to raise awareness and funding to combat hunger, housing and employment insecurity in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen.
Attendees will enjoy a free bowl of soup as a reminder of local food needs, take home a beautiful, handmade bowl, and consider an optional donation to help fund PROP initiatives. All proceeds will go to those in need. Everyone is welcome.
Empty Bowls includes a live bowl-making demonstration by Minnesota potter Grace Pass, live entertainment and a silent auction with bid items such as gift baskets, gift cards to area restaurants, and select handmade crafts from local artists.
“Every day, hundreds of our neighbors struggle to put food on their table,” said PROP Executive Director Jenifer Loon. “In 2022 the use of PROP’s services increased 25% from the previous year. Food insecurity is one of the early indicators of a family in an economic crisis. A simple bowl of soup for a free-will donation is a tangible example of neighbors helping neighbors.”
Empty Bowls evolved from a small high school fundraising project to support a food drive in the 1990s to a nationwide grassroots event that supports local food banks, soup kitchens, food shelves and other organizations that fight hunger.
According to the release, millions of dollars have been raised over the last 30 years to combat hunger.
Donations can be made online at propfood.org or mailed to PROP, 14700 Martin Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344. For more information call 952-937-9120 or visit propfood.org.
