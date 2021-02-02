People Reaching Out to People has announced that its 2021 Empty Bowls event will be virtual for a week in February.
PROP Food Shelf has been providing food and emergency services in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen for 50 years, and this year’s fundraiser will include a music concert, bingo, the chance to make bowls and much more ... all from the comfort of home.
PROP invites participants to join them to raise awareness and funds to eradicate hunger, Feb. 22-27.
All proceeds from events go to PROP to help those in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen.
These activities are planned:
• Take Home Bowl Kits, make a bowl with a clay bowl kit from the Eden Prairie Art Center.
• Enjoy soup and anything else at the “Restaurant of the Day.” Participating restaurants include Crumb Gourmet Deli, Houlihans-Chanhassen, Kona Grill, People’s Organics and Tavern 4 & 5.
• Live Stream Benefit Concert, 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26, with “Food for the Soul,” featuring the veteran stage and studio musicians of 2 Girls & A Boyd, Mary Jane Alm, Aimée Lee and Boyd Lee. Joining them on mandolin is Richard Kriehn from A Prairie Home Companion.
• Virtual bingo, 3-5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27. The cost is $20 for two hours of play.
• Random Acts of Kindness, surprise and delight someone with a random act of kindness. Find a list of ideas at propfood.org.
• PROP’s Virtual Open House, discover how a food shelf works and what community support means.
Schedule a personal tour by emailing maryb@propfood.org.
For those interested in financially supporting PROP’s Empty Bowls, Text PROPFOOD to 56512; visit propfood.org; or mail a check to PROP, 14700 Martin Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.
To register for an activity and for more information, visit propfood.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.