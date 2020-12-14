The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $8,609,747 in grants as part of its most recent grant-making cycle.
Included in this list of recipients is People Reaching Out to Other People (PROP), in Eden Prairie. The $50,000 grant will be used for general operations to provide hunger prevention programs and wraparound servicers to assist individuals and families toward stability in the southwest metro.
“With this latest round of grants, we are reminded of the critical need that communities and individuals across the region continue to have as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its health and economic impacts,” said Charlotte Johnson, co-CEO and trustee of the Trust.
The trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in St. Paul that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Visit ottobremer.org for more information, including a list of grants and program-related investments.
