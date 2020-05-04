“Promdemic” sounds like a film in the scary movie category on Netflix. But for students at Hopkins High School, it was a way to make do when school closed because of COVID-19.
It was around Friday, March 13, when Mallory Auth, a senior at Hopkins, assumed there wouldn’t be “a real-life prom,” she said. One of the school’s traditions is for seniors to wear black on the first day of school and white on the last. On that Friday, the seniors thought it’d be funny to wear white.
“Deep down I kind of knew it would be our last day,” Auth said.
Auth is part of the Hopkins High School Student Council. Members of the council and the Wellness Center, which is the school’s mental health and counseling center, were thinking of a way to connect the school during this time when they can’t be together, she said.
One thing they saw other schools doing was a virtual prom, she said, adding “we thought that was a really great idea.” One of the council members came up with the hashtag “promdemic.”
The groups encouraged students to get dressed up in their suits and dresses and post photos of themselves on Instagram using the hashtag “#HHSPromdemic.” That way classmates could see each other, Auth said. The Hopkins High School Instagram account reposted some of the photos so that even if students weren’t following each other, they could see their attire, she added.
Mimi Allen is a senior and the president of the club Mental Health Matters, which assists with Wellness Center programming, according to the school’s website. She and other students had already purchased their prom attire, she said, adding that the groups were wondering “how can we still pull this off?” People don’t look forward to prom because it’s a school thing, she said. It’s usually just a fun thing to do with friends.
One of the main goals right now is to deal with student’s emotional and mental state, said Elliot Berman, a Hopkins junior and member of the student council. The “promdemic” was focused on making sure people’s mental health is intact, he added.
School is closed and events are canceled, “but the relationships are still there,” Berman said. Everyone still cares about each other. “That didn’t end when everything was canceled.”
What is hard is not having the traditional memories to look back at, Auth said. Family members have old pictures to look back on from high school. They get to see the prom dresses and the friends. “It will definitely look a little different, but in another way, that’s cool,” she said.
“You don’t get the same sense of closure,” Auth said, adding that typically, students have a first and a last prom. But, she was happy with how many students participated, she said, adding it had a bigger turnout than she expected.
“We’re basically at home all day, every day,” Auth said, adding that she and her friends don’t get out of their sweats often. It’s fun to change it up, especially when students have already bought their prom outfits, Auth said. It’s a good idea for people to get some use of them, she added.
Berman doesn’t feel like he can be as upset as other students because he may still have his senior prom next year. “Of course, it’s upsetting” for everyone who wanted to be part of it, he said.
One of his friends hosted a Zoom dance for an hour and a half, Berman said, adding that some people were dressed up. Students got to see each other, talk, dance and have a little workout, he laughed.
Having a virtual prom gave students something to do during a time when there isn’t much to participate in, Berman said.
Allen and her friends dressed up to take pictures on the high school’s front lawn. “It helped us forget that we’re in such a strange situation,” she said. One of her friend’s dad brought a drone to get pictures of them together while they stayed 6 feet apart, Allen said.
Afterward, the group sat in a large circle on the field and ate dinner together. Some of her friends brought Easy Mac and ham sandwiches, she said. “It wasn’t the normal prom meal but that’s OK,” she added. She brought a speaker to have a dance party on their blankets before having a Zoom afterparty.
This situation will make seniors of 2020 stronger and more mature, Auth said. People have learned to put the health and safety of others before themselves. After COVID-19, people will be more appreciative of normal things like hugging friends and spending time with people they love, Auth said.
Allen will look back on her senior prom and see that she and other students made the best of it. It’s so strange, you can’t help but get a little down, she said, adding that she’s surprised by how much fun she and her friends had. It was “something that was very needed,” Allen said.
