A program hosted by League of Women Voters, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Hopkins, on the Equal Rights Amendment in Minnesota will be 9:30 -11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the council chambers of the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Efforts to pass the ERA to the U.S. Constitution have been underway nationally since 1923, when it was first proposed in Congress by the National Women’s Party.
Heather Allison, president of ERA Minnesota, will present the initiative to put the ERA on the Nov. 3, 2020, Minnesota Ballot for addition to the Minnesota Constitution that would state: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be abridged or denied on account of gender.”
ERA Minnesota is an organization dedicated to passing the Equal Rights Amendment into the state and national constitutions in order to ensure equal justice in our courts for women and men.
The event is free and open to the public.
Info: lwvmeph.org
