Or Emet will host a Shabbat service followed by a program highlighting Fresh Energy’s work in Minnesota Friday, May 20.
The service, led by Eva Cohen, Or Emet’s ritual leader and a humanistic rabbi-in-training, will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Barry Family Campus of the Minnesota Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park.
Following the service, J. Drake Hamilton, senior director of science policy for Fresh Energy, will give a presentation about how the organization is working toward carbon reduction and development of clean energy in the state.
Hamilton is an expert in climate and energy policy at the state and national levels. Her responsibilities include advancing clean energy solutions to global warming that will maximize economic opportunities. She has represented Fresh Energy at six global climate summits.
In 2021 she spent three weeks at the Glasgow, Scotland, climate summit, where she addressed two global audiences along with five Midwesterners.
All attendees must wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. Those who cannot attend in person may join over Zoom.
Or Emet’s events and programs may change per federal and state guidelines during the pandemic. All updates and changes will be posted in Or Emet’s events calendar.
For more information about Or Emet, email info@oremet.org or visit oremet.org. Registration is available through the website.
