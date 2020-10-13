Profile by Sanford, a Minnetonka-based nutrition program, recently hosted a school supply drive donating items to Wayzata, Hopkins and Eden Prairie school districts.
With back to school being a different scenario this year, Profile officials wanted to support local schools and teachers. All six Twin Cities locations participated in a supply drive collecting school supplies and monetary donations. The Minnetonka Profile store collected donations and will donate the items to the school districts.
The Profile in Minnetonka is located at 13135 Ridgedale Drive.
