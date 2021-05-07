The Minnetonka Profile by Sanford will host its first-ever Profile 5K Any Way Thursday to Saturday, May 13 to 16. For every person who registers, Profile will donate 10 meals to Feeding America.

The virtual event is designed to help all ages and activity levels complete their first or 50th 5K race in any way possible, whether it be walking, running or biking.

Get more information and register at profileplan.com/5k-any-way.

