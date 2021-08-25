Applications are currently being accepted for the 2021 Speaking Proudly oratory competition.
Minnesota girls who win the competition will receive $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. Donors made it possible for organizers to increase the prize money for each place by $500 over previous years.
Applications to compete in the Oct. 23 event at the State Capitol must be submitted by Sept. 11. The 25 girls selected to compete will speak on the topic, “A More Perfect Union, Rising to the Challenge.”
A project of Metro Republican Women, the biennial competition is open to girls who reside or attend high school in Minnesota. This is a non-profit and non-partisan event.
An application form and complete details are available at speakingproudly.org.
