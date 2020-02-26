Hat Trick Explosion Leads Breck Girls
Here’s something you might not see again in the State Girls Hockey Tournament.
In the first round of Class A play Feb. 19, Breck School teammates Olivia Mobley and Ally Qualley both scored hat tricks in the first period of the Mustangs’ 8-1 win over Luverne.
Mobley is a candidate for the Ms. Hockey of Minnesota Award in her senior season. The win boosted Breck’s season mark to 23-6-0.
West Lutheran Boys Score 72-35 Win
West Lutheran High’s boys basketball team played one of its best games of the season in a 72-35 victory over Mounds Park Academy Feb. 18 at West Lutheran.
The winners shot 52 percent from the field and made 10 of 13 free throws.
Garrett Tesmer led four West Lutheran players in double figures with 15 points. Sam Bjorlin added 12, while Christian Schmidt scored 11 and Troy Kokkinen had 10.
Blake School Boys Defeat Southwest
The Blake School’s boys basketball team improved to 19-5 overall by beating Minneapolis Southwest 55-45 Feb. 18 at the Southwest gym.
Jasper Liu led a balanced Bears’ attack with 16 points, while teammates Robert Grace IV and Sam Deignan each scored 14.
Minnehaha Boys Bow to EP Rally
The high school boys basketball game between private-school power Minnehaha Academy and No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie drew an overflow crowd at Minnehaha Feb. 18.
Although Minnehaha led 31-25 at halftime, Eden Prairie put up 53 points in the second half for a 78-64 win. The win gave Eden Prairie a season record of 24-0.
Jalen Suggs, the McDonalds All-American guard, scored 23 points to lead Minnehaha Academy. Eden Prairie senior guard John Henry led all scorers with 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.