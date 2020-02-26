Hat Trick Explosion Leads Breck Girls

Here’s something you might not see again in the State Girls Hockey Tournament.

In the first round of Class A play Feb. 19, Breck School teammates Olivia Mobley and Ally Qualley both scored hat tricks in the first period of the Mustangs’ 8-1 win over Luverne.

Mobley is a candidate for the Ms. Hockey of Minnesota Award in her senior season. The win boosted Breck’s season mark to 23-6-0.

West Lutheran Boys Score 72-35 Win

West Lutheran High’s boys basketball team played one of its best games of the season in a 72-35 victory over Mounds Park Academy Feb. 18 at West Lutheran.

The winners shot 52 percent from the field and made 10 of 13 free throws.

Garrett Tesmer led four West Lutheran players in double figures with 15 points. Sam Bjorlin added 12, while Christian Schmidt scored 11 and Troy Kokkinen had 10.

Blake School Boys Defeat Southwest

The Blake School’s boys basketball team improved to 19-5 overall by beating Minneapolis Southwest 55-45 Feb. 18 at the Southwest gym.

Jasper Liu led a balanced Bears’ attack with 16 points, while teammates Robert Grace IV and Sam Deignan each scored 14.

Minnehaha Boys Bow to EP Rally

The high school boys basketball game between private-school power Minnehaha Academy and No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie drew an overflow crowd at Minnehaha Feb. 18.

Although Minnehaha led 31-25 at halftime, Eden Prairie put up 53 points in the second half for a 78-64 win. The win gave Eden Prairie a season record of 24-0.

Jalen Suggs, the McDonalds All-American guard, scored 23 points to lead Minnehaha Academy. Eden Prairie senior guard John Henry led all scorers with 29.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments