I knew from the first time they walked through Wayzata High School’s doors that the Class of 2020 was destined to do great things. While I never could have predicted then that the class that was born during 9/11 would graduate during a pandemic, I can predict with confidence today that they will not let this break their spirit. This Class of 2020 is destined for greatness.
Our seniors exemplify the school tagline we introduced when they were ninth graders: “We’re Here for You.” We wanted to make sure they knew we were here to support them in every aspect of their educational journey. They ended up being the ones who brought those words to life by supporting each other with kindness and respect to become the best versions of themselves. Destined for greatness.
This class has excelled academically, with 16 of its members being named Scholars of Distinction by the Minnesota Department of Education, 19 earning perfect scores on either the SAT or ACT (two of them got a perfect score on both!) and 62 students qualifying as National Merit Finalists and Semi-Finalists. I am so proud of their achievements. I am equally proud of our state football and volleyball champions and the many other accomplishments in athletics and activities. The Class of 2020 has created an inclusive, welcoming culture at our school and gave back to our community through extraordinary volunteerism. Destined for greatness.
It’s true that this class doesn’t know what it’s like to have grown up in a world without technology. They were 2 years old when Facebook launched, 3 years old when YouTube began, 4 when Twitter started and 5 when the first iPhone was released. It’s no wonder they were able to quickly adapt to and fully embrace online learning due to the virus. When the College Board suddenly moved all AP exams online this spring, 420 members of this class still took 1044 exams. Destined for greatness.
Over the last four years, and certainly over the last few months, the Class of 2020 has demonstrated amazing perseverance, resilience, patience and grit. They have proven over and over again that they are adaptable and can find the silver lining in even the most difficult situation. While COVID-19 has robbed them of many important senior year milestones, it hasn’t robbed them of their greatness. I know that as they finish the school year and move on to the next chapter of their lives, they will continue to adapt, persevere and find the silver lining. And the Class of 2020 will continue to make all of the communities they touch better for having been a part of them. Destined for greatness.
Scott Gengler is principal at Wayzata High School.
