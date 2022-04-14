Vista Lutheran Church will host a final lighting of the large stained-glass window at the former Prince of Peace Lutheran Church building, 8115 Hwy. 7 in St. Louis Park.
The gathering will begin 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, and is intended to celebrate the past and future of the place. Light refreshments will be provided. At about 8 p.m., a short service is planned.
“We will thank God for the light of Christ shown through this window. And we will bless the next chapter of this place in the form of the Rise on 7 affordable housing project,” an event description says. “During this service we will also light the large stained glass window one final time before it is delicately disassembled and safely put into storage. Our hope is that we will be able to pass along this beautiful work of sacred art to another faith community.”
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church merged with Wooddale Lutheran Church to form Vista Lutheran Church at the site of Wooddale Lutheran former home, 4003 Wooddale Ave. S. in St. Louis Park. The Rise on 7 affordable housing project that would replace the former Prince of Peace Lutheran Church building would include housing for low-income residents and a daycare.
For more information, contact Pastor Heidi Zimdars at 952-926-7603.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.