Employees at Primera, a developer and manufacturer of digital printing equipment, are raising money to support repairs at a Jamaica orphanage, which will be matched by the company.
Headquartered in Plymouth, Primera also has an electronics facility in Montego Bay, Jamaica, where employees are working with a live-in child care facility, for children separated from their parents, to secure a new roof prior to the upcoming rainy season.
Other needs from the center include children’s clothing, shoes, paint, cleaning supplies and healthy foods.
Mark Strobel, vice president of sales marketing, shared the inspiration for assisting Blossom Gardens Child Care.
“We’ve always been a company that has shared its successes with the community, the country, and the world. However, this is our first official Corporate Social Responsibility project run entirely by the employees,” Strobel said. “We wanted to do something that would benefit our ‘local’ community of factory and call center employees in Montego Bay, Jamaica.”
The plant manager had volunteered at Blossom Gardens and knew of the urgent need for a new roof, according to Strobel.
Primera will match contribution, making the $14,000 goal happen twice as fast.
- Compiled by Kristen Miller
