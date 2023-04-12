Primavera, Plymouth’s annual springtime celebration of the arts, will be April 21-23 at the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

A partnership of the City of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council, this free three-day event provides an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate fine art. Original juried artwork by local and regional artists, as well as artwork by Plymouth area high school students, will be featured in the art gallery and a nearby classroom at the community center.

