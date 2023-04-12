Primavera, Plymouth’s annual springtime celebration of the arts, will be April 21-23 at the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
A partnership of the City of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council, this free three-day event provides an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate fine art. Original juried artwork by local and regional artists, as well as artwork by Plymouth area high school students, will be featured in the art gallery and a nearby classroom at the community center.
The Primavera event schedule is as follows:
Friday, April 21
Exhibit hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wayzata Jazz Band performance: 6 p.m.
Presentation of awards: 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Exhibit hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Plymouth Concert Band performance: 10 a.m.
Artist talk with pastel and oil painting artist Roxanne Richards: 1 p.m.
Free family art activity sponsored by the Plymouth Arts Council: 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
Exhibit hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Literary Night set for Thursday, April 20
Plymouth READS Literary Night with Minnesota author Matt Goldman is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Plymouth Community Center. For more information, visit plymouthreads.org.
Primavera Artwork on display through May 20
Juried artwork will remain on displayfor public viewing through Saturday, May 20. Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
